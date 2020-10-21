In the 38th match of the IPL 2020, Kings Ilaven Punjab performed brilliantly against Delhi Capitals and won by 5 wickets. With this victory, the Punjab team has kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. The star of Punjab’s victory was the team’s star batsman Nicholas Pooran, who played an important role in the team’s victory by playing 53 runs in just 28 balls. Captain KL Rahul looked very happy with the win against Delhi and defended Glenn Maxwell, who was struggling with poor form.

KL Rahul said after the win against Delhi, ‘Especially when you are playing with 6 batsmen and an all-rounder, it is very important to walk any of the top four batsmen at such a time, This is something that we have to pay attention to. Shami came into this match with a lot of confidence after the last match. Arshdeep did 2 overs in powerplay and one over in death and he threw 6 accurate yorkers. ‘

Defending Maxwell, KL Rahul said, ‘Glenn is batting well in the nets, he is a great team man and we know how much balance the team has because of him. For the last few matches it was said that we have to defeat the two top teams sitting at the table. I could not sleep properly after the last match. We had to finish the match in advance, we did not want to let him go to the super over. The game reminds us to be polite. We will try to maintain this rhythm in further matches as well and focus on only one match at a time.

In this match played in Dubai, the Delhi Capitals team won the toss and decided to bat first and Shikhar Dhawan (not out 106) scored 164 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Punjab team achieved this goal with one over remaining. For Punjab, Nicholas Pooran (53) and Glenn Maxwell (32) played a great innings for the team. With this win, the team playing under the captaincy of KL Rahul has 8 points in 10 matches and the team will need to win the remaining matches to reach the playoffs.