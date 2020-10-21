In the 38th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab defeated the Delhi Capitals team by 5 wickets. With this victory, the Punjab team has also kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs. In this match for Punjab, Nicholas Puran batted well, scoring 53 runs in just 28 balls and played a key role in the team’s victory. Puran proved to be the villain for Mayank Agarwal in this match and due to the mess between the two, Mayank lost his wicket.

Actually, this incident happened during the 6 overs of the match when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling for Delhi and Gayle’s wicket in his name was done in this over. Nicholas Puran, who came in as the new batsman, hit the first ball with the ball. On the fifth ball of the over, Puran came forward to take the run with light hands, but Mayank, standing at the other end, refused him immediately, but on Puran’s insistence, Mayank ran like a striker end but remained far away and got runout. went. Mayank also fell awkwardly in an attempt to complete the run. After this, Mayank looked angrily towards Nicholas Pooran while leaving and blamed him for his runout. Mayank could not even walk properly while going like a pavilion.

However, Nicholas Pooran handled Punjab’s innings after Mnyak was dismissed and gave the team the victory by scoring runs fast. Puran partnered 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Maxwell to lead the team to victory. Punjab has won 4 of the 10 matches played so far this season, while the team has lost in 6 matches. The team’s next match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Saturday (24 October).