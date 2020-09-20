IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: In the second match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Initially, captain KL Rahul’s decision to bowl first seemed effective, as Delhi had lost their six wickets for just 96 runs at one time. But after this all-rounder Marcus Stoinis made a great comeback to the team by playing a quick knock of 53 runs.

Stoinis hits the fastest half-century of the season

Stoinis completed his half-century in just 20 balls. This is the fastest half-century in this season. However, Stoinis also became the third batsman to score a half-century this season. Stoinis played a crucial innings of 53 runs in 21 balls. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes in his half-century innings.

Thanks to Stoinis innings, Delhi somehow managed to cross the 150-run mark. With this, Stoinis jointly reached the second position in terms of putting the fastest half-century for Delhi. Chris Morris has scored the fastest half-century for Delhi. Morris holds the record for scoring half-centuries in 17 balls. Due to Stoinis turn, Delhi somehow managed 157 runs in 20 overs.