In the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Although the Punjab team has won four matches in the last five matches, the Delhi team was heavy in the last match between the two teams.

The world’s largest T20 league is being organized this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India.

The team of Delhi Capitals is as follows:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrich Norje , Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

The Kings XI Punjab team is as follows:

Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Panan (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wicketkeeper), Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Villjon.