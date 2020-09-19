The Indian Premier League (IPL) is starting from today. The league will begin in the UAE with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. After this match, cricket fans are eyeing the match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. The two teams have one thing in common that both of them have not been able to win the title even once in 12 seasons. While Shreyas Iyer is in command of Delhi Capitals, young batsman KL Rahul will take over the reins of Kings XI Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab spent huge amount in the IPL 2020 auction held in Kolkata. He released David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curren and bought 9 players at auction. In the IPL auction 2020, the team bought Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore. At the same time, Anil Kumble has also been associated with Kings XI Punjab.

The Delhi Capitals, who traveled to the play-offs last year under the captaincy of Shreyash Iyer, are eyeing the title win for the first time this season. The team has talented batsmen like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant besides the best captain like Iyer. Even experienced bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin is in the team this time. Not only this, coach Ricky Ponting’s maneuvers will also give a new edge to the team. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the second match of IPL.

DC vs KXIP: Live streaming and live telecast of Delhi-Punjab match when and where you will be able to watch in India

Possible playing XI of Delhi CapitalsShikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Possible playing XI of Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman.

IPL 2020 MI v CSK: Akash Chopra has predicted which team will win the match

Watch both teams here

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.