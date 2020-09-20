IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: In the second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. In this match being played at Dubai International Stadium, Delhi Capitals have a team in front of Punjab. In this match, as KL Rahul came to toss, he became the 12th captain in IPL history to captain for Kings XI Punjab.

In this way, Kings XI Punjab has become the most captain-changing team in the history of IPL. Delhi Capitals is second in this list. Delhi has changed a total of 11 captains so far.

Significantly, both the teams have not yet won the IPL title, in such a way, both of them would like to start their campaign in the tournament with a win. Ravi Bishnoi got a chance to debut in this match for Punjab. On the other hand, explosive batsman Chris Gayle has not been included in the playing eleven in this match.

Playing cap of Delhi Capitals- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI – KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, K Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.