Ishant Sharma (Ishant Sharma), the main fast bowler of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), has been injured. Now he is not looking to play in the first match. The second match of the 13th season is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, but fast bowler Ishant was injured during the practice session before the match.

According to the report, Ishant suffered a back injury. He has been injured many times before. Ishant suffered an ankle injury in January this year. A month later, he returned to the Test series against New Zealand, but he was injured again. During this time, he again suffered an injury in the same ankle.

Apart from Ishant in Delhi Capitals, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan are also present as Indian fast bowlers. In Ishant’s absence, one of these three can get a chance to play.

Possible XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyer Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma



Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Krishmappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujib-ur-Rehman