13th season of Indian Premier League It is being played and this is the first time in the history of IPL, when a batsman has scored a century in two consecutive matches. Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals, DC) Opener Shikhar Dhawan Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) Played innings of 106 not out against. Dhawan had earlier notched 101 not out against Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK). Dhawan’s superb batting helped Delhi Capitals score 164 for five in 20 overs.

Back to back 100s for @ SDhawan25 4 He is the first player to have successive centuries in IPL. Take a bow, Gabbar # Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Apart from Dhawan, no other batsman could do anything special for Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored 14-14 runs. Dhawan scored not out 106 from 61 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. With this innings, Dhawan also crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL. Dhawan is just the fifth batsman to score 5000+ runs in IPL. With this innings, Dhawan has reached number two in the Orange Cap race this year. Dhawan has now scored 465 runs in 10 matches at an average of 66.42.

Dhawan has reached number four in terms of highest runs in IPL. Dhawan now has 5044 runs in his account. Before this season, Dhawan did not have a century in his account and now he has two centuries in his account. Dhawan has scored in 169 matches at an average of 35.02 and a strike rate of 126.70. Dhawan has the highest number of fours in the IPL. Dhawan has hit 575 fours, followed by Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore with 498 fours.