The second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on 20 September (Sunday). Before this match, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer spoke about the new players associated with the team, R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Iyer also told how the Delhi Capitals team was successful in reaching the playoffs last year. Iyer said that living in the bio bubble is very challenging and the lack of fans on the field will definitely eat the cricketers.

The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The IPL is following strict health and security protocols. IPL matches, which usually take place in a packed stadium, will take place this time in an empty stadium. Shreyas said at the virtual press conference, ‘It is very challenging to live in bio bubble because after all we are also human beings, but we are strictly following the health protocol. Some teams also do activities, so that there is no lack of staying away from family.

During the match, it is not possible to celebrate each other by embracing or shaking hands, so when asked how to express success, he said, “We played two practice matches but did not celebrate in that. Actually, in this regard, we will be told in a special session today. Regarding the lack of viewership, the captain of Delhi Capitals said, “The ICC has to follow the accepted protocol, but the fans give us energy. Noise on the ground, lack of applause will surely be eaten, but I am sure some alternative arrangement will be made for this.

‘We played together so we succeeded’

After several season’s failures, the Delhi Capitals team finished third last season with a new boss, new coaching staff and changes. Shreyas said about this, ‘Last season no player complained about anything. There was no fatigue or overconfidence. Everyone played their responsibility and we could do well. Like a family, we remained united in happiness and sorrow and this was also the reason for success.

‘Ashwin and Rahane have brought experience in the team’

This time Delhi team has experienced spinner R Ashwin who has come from Kings XI Punjab and Shreyas believes that his experience will give a lot of benefit to the team on these pitches. He said, ‘Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have brought a lot of experience in the team. During practice, he did not let him feel that he was a senior, instead he became a part of the team and junior players are getting to learn a lot from him. He said, “The wicket here is slow and Ashwin has experience of bowling on every kind of wicket, so he will prove to be very useful.”