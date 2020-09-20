Before the first match against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals suffered a major setback. Actually, Delhi Capitals player Ishant Sharma has been injured. He was injured during training on Saturday. Delhi are scheduled to play their first match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 20). According to the report, a member of the support staff of Delhi Capitals told that it is to be seen whether he gets to play the first match. The final decision will be taken before the match. He suffered an injury during training yesterday.

He further said that the medical team is taking care of him in this case. Ishant has been ruled out of the team in January this year due to an ankle injury. 32-year-old Ishant returned to the Test series against New Zealand in February, but he again suffered an ankle injury at the end of the series. Ishant was bought by Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition and was retained this season.

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting told Ashwin about mankind before the match

In 2019, S Pacer played 13 matches and took 13 wickets with an economy of 7.58. Delhi Capitals have strengthened the team this year by including Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team is yet to win the first IPL title. Delhi also has bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Enrich Noortje, Mohit Sharma this year. Let us know that IPL has started from the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on 19 September. In this, Chennai won by five wickets.

Charging towards batsmen with fire in his eyes and passion in his heart 🔥💙 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘪 𝘬𝘢 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘢 is ready for # Dream11IPL 4#YehHaiNayiDilli @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/KmylyEu89Y – Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2020

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.