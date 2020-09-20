IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: In the second match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over. This is Punjab’s first defeat in the UAE. In this match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the first two teams scored 157 runs in 20-20 overs at the loss of eight wickets each.

After this the super over was played to get the result of the match. In the super over, Punjab had a target of three runs in front of Delhi, which Delhi easily achieved. Markus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada were the heroes of this victory of Delhi.

Here is the super over

In the Super Over, Punjab sent KL Rahul and Nicholas Puran for the opening. At the same time, Delhi showed confidence in Kagiso Rabada on this important occasion. While Rabada gave two runs on the first ball, Rahul and Puran walked on the second and third balls. In this way, Rabada played an important role in Delhi’s victory. After this, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant came to bat in the Super Over for Delhi. These two easily won their team in just two balls.

Earlier, Punjab had a very poor start to chasing the target of 158 runs from Delhi. At one time Punjab lost their five wickets for 55 runs. But after this, Mayank Agarwal made a brilliant comeback in the match by playing 89 runs in 60 balls. However, when it seemed that Punjab would easily win the match, then Stoinis overturned in the 20th over. Punjab had to score one run to win the last three balls, but Stoinis prevented them from doing so.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had scored 157 runs in the scheduled overs thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ explosive innings of 53 runs while playing first. Stoinis hit seven fours and three skyscraper sixes in his half-century innings. Apart from Stoinis, captain Shreyas Iyer played 39 and Rishabh Pant scored 31 runs for Delhi. However, in front of the deadly bowling of Punjab, seven batsmen of Delhi could not even touch the double figures.

Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly for Punjab. Shami took three wickets for just 15 runs in four overs of his quota. They made Prithvi Shaw, Shimran Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer their victims. This is Shami’s best performance in IPL. In addition to Shami, Sheldon Cottrell took two and Ravi Bishnoi took one wicket.