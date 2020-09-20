IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP, Pitch & Weather Report and Match Preview: The second match of IPL 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have won all their matches played in UAE. In such a situation, she would like to maintain her unstoppable edge in the UAE. At the same time, the eyes of Delhi Capitals will also be on starting the tournament with a win.

The Delhi team has great players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Symes and Shimran Hetmyer. At the same time, there are players like KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Puran in Kings XI Punjab. However, both teams are yet to win the title of this league.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be clear in the second match of IPL to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, just like Abu Dhabi, here too the players will have to face the scorching heat. However, here too Shabnam (dew) will have an important role and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

According to Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, there will be grass on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In such a situation, there can be a big roll of fast bowlers here. Due to the Corona epidemic, the pitch must have been covered for a long time, in this case, water must have been poured on the pitch before the match. Given this, it is natural for fast bowlers to get help here.

Possible playing XI of Delhi

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul / Daniel Samms, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.

Possible playing XI of Punjab

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (captain), Manayak Aggarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, K Gautam, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Delhi Capitals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Full squad of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan , Akshar Patel, Tusshar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul and Amit Mishra.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh.