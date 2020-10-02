On Saturday, October 3, Delhi Capitals will face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of double header. Both are currently in the top four of the points table after playing for over a week. In this match between KKR and Delhi Capitals on the relatively small ground of Sharjah, all eyes will be on explosive batsmen Andre Russell and Rishabh Pant. Russell had shown his aggressive attitude in the last match against Rajasthan Royals by hitting three sixes on the big ground in Dubai, but Pant has so far failed to show his natural game and is more cautious.

If KKR has batsmen like Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, then the Delhi camp has Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer. All of them are adept at playing big shots and are ready to increase to 62 sixes in the two matches played on this ground so far. KKR seems to be slowly returning to the rhythm, while Delhi suffered defeat in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after two wins. In the last match, KKR’s young fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi performed well but here will be their real test where the wicket is favorable for batting. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI of Delhi CapitalsShikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Inrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Narayan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain-wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.