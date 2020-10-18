In the 34th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings team suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals team. The poor bowling performance of the bowlers and the catches in the middle of the match made the CSK team very heavy in this match. This is Chennai’s sixth defeat in the 9th match of IPL 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given the reason for team selection after the match and for the last over to be replaced by Jadeja in place of Bravo.

After the second consecutive loss of this season against Delhi, captain Dhoni said, “Bravo was not fit, he went out of the field during the match and could not come back.” That is why I had to get Ravindra Jadeja the last over. We had two options as Karan Sharma and Jadeja, so I went with Jadeja. Maybe it wasn’t enough. ‘

On Dhawan’s best innings, Dhoni said, “Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket was very important and we caught many of his catches in the match. He is a batsman who keeps batting if the score board keeps going. They also keep a chance against the bowlers in between. If Dhawan is at the crease, he also keeps the strike rate consistently good. I think his wicket was very important. Also, there was a big difference in the first and second innings, the pitch was behaving better in the second innings and the ball was coming on the bat more well. But, we cannot take credit from Shikhar Dhawan, he batted tremendously in this match and the rest of the batting also got him well.

Chennai team has played 9 matches so far this season, out of which the team has lost 6, while the team has won in 3 matches. The team now has to win all the matches to reach the playoffs. CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday (19 October).