In the 34th match of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals team performed well and beat the Chennai Super Kings team by 5 wickets. Veteran opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the hero of this victory of Delhi, who batted brilliantly and scored a knock of 101 not out in 58 balls. Shikhar has scored his first century in his 13-year IPL career. Dhawan has an embarrassing record in his name despite a century and Virat Kohli is named after him in this list.

In fact, Shikhar Dhawan has taken the most innings to score his first century in the IPL, making his first century of the Indian Premier League in 167th innings. Virat Kohli is the second highest run scorer in the IPL in this list, he took 120 innings to score the first century in the IPL. Ambati Rayudu (119) is at number three and Suresh Raina (88) at number four. Manish Pandey is the first Indian batsman to score a century in IPL 2009, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhawan has appeared in a very good rhythm so far in this IPL, he has scored 359 runs in 9 matches played by Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 143.02. During this time, he has also scored a century and two half-century innings with his bat. With the win against Chennai, Delhi team reached the number one position in the point table with 7 wins in 9 matches. The team’s next match will be from Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Tuesday (October 20).