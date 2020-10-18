In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Delhi Capitals team performed brilliantly and won by 5 wickets against Chennai Super Kings. This is Delhi’s seventh win in 9 matches and the team now needs just one win to reach the playoffs. Delhi defeated CSK’s team for the second time this season thanks to innings of Shikhar Dhawan (knockout 101) and Akshar Patel (21) in the last over of the match. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is on a few days’ rest due to injury, may not be able to spread his vigor on the field, but he remains in the headlines by staying in the dugout. In the match played against Chennai, Pant appeared to have fun with Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting.

Chennai got their sixth defeat of the season, because of this Jadeja did the last over

Actually, this incident happened during Delhi’s innings when in the middle of the match, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting was talking with the commentator on the status of the match. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant stood behind Ricky Ponting and after responding to Ponting, started reacting differently from behind. Shortly after telling the commentator, when Ponting looked back, Pant laughed and there was a smile on Coach Ponting’s face. This video is going viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant is struggling with the problem of hemostring, due to which the doctor has advised him to rest for a week to 10 days. Pant had this problem during the match played against Rajasthan Royals. Pant has performed mixed for Delhi so far this season. Pant has scored 176 runs in 6 matches played this season at a strike rate of 133.33. This season, Pant has not yet appeared in the form for which he is commonly known.