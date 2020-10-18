In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League, the team of Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets. This was Chennai’s sixth defeat of this season. Batting first, CSK’s team scored 179 for 4 wickets in 20 overs thanks to Faf Duplesey (58) and Ambati Rayudu (45). Chasing this target, the Delhi team took the match one ball earlier on the basis of the strong performance of Shikhar Dhawan (knockout 101). Ravindra Jadeja, who proved to be the villain for Chennai with the ball in this match, played well with the bat and played an innings of 33 runs in 13 balls. Jadeja hit a long six during his innings and hit the ball outside the stadium, missing a man outside the ground picking up the ball.

Actually, this incident happened during Chennai batting, when Tushar Pandey was putting 18th over for Delhi. The fifth ball of Tushar’s over was struck by Jadeja picking up on the leg side and the ball crossed the boundary line outside the stadium, where a man present picked up the ball and ran away. This video is becoming quite viral on social media and people are also seen enjoying it.

Click here to view video

The road to the playoffs is now very difficult for the Chennai team, the team has played 9 matches in the IPL 2020, out of which the team has won only 3, while the team has lost in 6 matches. . CSK’s team must win all the matches to stay in the playoff race. The team next faces Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday (19 October).