In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals team defeated the Chennai Super Kings team by 5 wickets. A very exciting match was witnessed between the two teams and the result of the match was in the last over. On behalf of CSK team, Faf Duplesey, batting well, scored the highest innings of 58 runs. While Kagiso Rabada did well for Delhi, the wicket of Faf took his name. There was also a moment during the battle on the field between these two players, when Rabada encouraged his country’s player, Faf, by cheering them on.

This incident happened during the batting of Chennai Super Kings, when Kagiso Rabada was bowling like Delhi. Rabada bowled the fifth ball of the over and Faf Duplesey ran the ball towards mid on to take a very fast run, but in the meantime Rabada and Faf collided, leaving Faf on the ground. After this, Rabada went to the Faf and encouraged them by hugging them. Faf stood back a little later and both the players passed a smile talking lightly. This video of both is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In this match played in Sharjah, the team of Chennai Super Kings scored 179 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the innings of Faf Duplesey (58) and Ambati Rayudu (45). Chasing this target, the Delhi team won the match on the fifth ball of the 20th over. Shikhar Dhawan (Notout 101) from Delhi and Akshar Patel (21) in the last over played a key role in the team’s victory.