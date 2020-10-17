Prithvi Shaw is currently at number three in the list of batsmen who scored the most runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. He has scored 202 runs at an average of 25.25 in eight matches played so far, but the most important thing about his batting is his strike rate which is 149.62. It is terrible for any opener, which also has an impact on the bowlers of the opposition teams and that is why the former England spinner has praised his aggressive batting style.

Speaking at Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’, former England spin bowler Graeme Swann praised Prithvi Shaw and compared him to India’s explosive opener Virender Sehwag.

Swan said, “There are some important things. Shreyas Iyer is a much better captain. I saw Ricky Ponting smiling after one match and he never did that while playing against England. So, I think he still has his camp. The atmosphere is very pleasant. “

Along with this he said, “In the same way Prithvi Shaw is also doing amazing. The way he bats, I like him. He is like Baby Sehwag. He is currently Virender Sehwag who is my favorite Indian cricketer.” Are in the short form of. “

Apart from this, Swan said, “All together, Delhi have a very strong team and they are playing with a lot of conviction. I think they will defeat any team right now.” Delhi Capitals next clash with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Sharjah.