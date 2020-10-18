In the 34th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals team performed brilliantly and defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Delhi team has tasted defeat for Chennai for the second time in a row this season. Earlier, in the 7th match of the tournament, Delhi won by 44 runs against CSK, the experienced batsman of Delhi’s team, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored the first century of his IPL career. The Chennai team, batting first, scored 179 runs in the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Delhi team, with the help of Dhawan (not out 101) and Akshar Patel (21) in the last over, achieved this target by losing 5 wickets in 19.5 overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer looked very happy with this victory of the team, but he credited the victory more to Akshar Patel than Shikhar Dhawan and praised him fiercely.

Shreyas Iyer said after the win against CSK, “I was quite nervous, don’t know what to say because it was the last over of the match.” I knew that if Dhawan would stand at the crease, then we would win this match, but the way Akshar Patel hit the balls it was really great to see. When we give the man of the match award inside our dressing room, every time the name of the letter is definitely included in it. He is an unsung hero. Their preparations are always on point and they know what they are doing. We as a team have been consistently doing well since the first day of the team camp. We know each other’s strong and weak sides well. We embrace each other’s success and failure the same way. I want to tell one of the team players that the way they bat in this match was amazing to watch them. Apart from that, he has also given me space as a captain.

In this match played in Sharjah, the team of Chennai Super Kings, batting first, scored 179 runs losing 4 wickets in 20 overs in the innings of Faf Duplesey (58) and Ambati Rayudu (45). Ravindra Jadeja, batting brilliantly for the team in the last overs, played a blistering 33-run 33 off just 13 balls, which helped CSK reach a big total. The Delhi team started off chasing the target and the team opener Prithvi Shaw (0) returned to the pavilion without opening the account, while Rahane (8) also could not do anything special with the bat. With captain Shreyas Iyer (23), Dhawan partnered 68 runs for the third wicket, Iyer became the victim of Bravo. The team needed 17 runs in the last over to register a win in this match, but Akshar Patel, who was at the crease, smashed three sixes in the over to give the team an easy win. With this win, Delhi has now reached the top in the point table.