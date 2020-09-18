IPL 2020 DC Schedule: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in the UAE from 19 September. Out of the three teams of Delhi Capitals tournament, who have not captured the title even once. But the Delhi Capitals, who traveled to the play-offs last year under the captaincy of Shreyash Iyer, are eyeing to win the title for the first time this season.

The journey of Delhi Capitals in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League started on the second day of the tournament’s start. On September 20, Delhi Capitals will clash with Kings XI Punjab on Dubai ground. On 2 November, Delhi Capitals will play their last match in the league stage against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi capitals schedule

S.no Team The date Time place 1 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab September 20, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 2 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings September 25, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 3 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad September 29, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 4 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knighters October 03, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 5 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 05, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 6 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals October 09, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 7 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians October 11, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 8 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals October 14, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 9 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings October 17, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 10 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab October 20, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 11 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals October 24, 2020 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 27, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 13 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians October 31, 2020 3:30 PM Dubai 14 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 02 November 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

Iyer holds command

The team of Delhi Capitals seems extremely strong on paper. Delhi Capitals have a mix of good players from India and abroad. After Shreyesh Iyer took command, there has been a lot of change in the way Delhi plays. The result of Iyer’s captaincy was that the Delhi Capitals made a superb comeback in the playoffs last season.

Delhi has made many major changes in this season, adding Indian players like Rahane, Ashwin to the team. Shikhar Dhawan is already associated with the team. There is also the enthusiasm of young players like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant in the team. Apart from this, in bowling too, Delhi Capitals have experienced players like Ishant Sharma and Rabada, Amit Mishra.

IPL 2020: Big shock to Rajasthan Royals, situation not clear for Smith to play