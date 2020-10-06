Delhi Capitals registered a stunning 59-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The 19th match of the league was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in which Delhi scored an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Marcus Stoneys (26 balls, two sixes, six fours, 53 not out) and Rishabh Pant (37) for four. 196 runs scored. Openers Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also played useful innings. In response, RCB’s team was able to score 137 runs and lost the match by 59 runs. Captain Virat Kohli scored the highest 43 runs for RCB. After winning the match, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer has praised his team fiercely.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said after his 59-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the top position of the points table that his team wants to maintain such a performance in the next matches as well. Iyer said after the match that winning four out of five matches is fantastic and congratulations to the players for this. We were intent on winning big and were successful in doing so. We hope to be able to continue such performances in the upcoming matches as well.

Iyer said that his strategy was to play fearlessly. The Delhi captain said that the players showed good spirit during the pressure. Our team has young players who are full of energy. We just have to get on the field and show our talent and skills. Iyer credited the victory to both batsmen and bowlers. He said that I will not favor any one. We did well both in batting and bowling. Stoinis and Pant batted swiftly in the death overs, helping the Delhi team collect 94 runs in the final seven overs.