The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (September 29). While the Delhi team has won both their matches, Hyderabad are yet to register points. Delhi’s team looks very balanced. This team, which is full of Indian players, has performed effectively in the tournament so far. At the same time, the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has many questions. The middle order of the team is poor and over-reliance on top order is not good for him.The lack of experience in the middle order of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was being talked about before the start of IPL 2020 and this deficiency is also evident in the two matches so far. The team has not opened the account this season yet and in such a situation, the difficulties in IPL-13 do not seem to be reducing them.

Delhi’s bowling is strong

The Delhi team has a balanced bowling attack. Although the two bowlers of the team, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin are not yet part of the team, but despite this, the team has Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Andre Nortje, Akshar Patel and Axar Patel There are bowlers like Avesh Khan.

Delhi’s batting is also strong

Delhi’s batting is also very strong. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw (Prithvi Shaw), Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have all scored. Before the tournament, the biggest weakness of Delhi’s team was considered to be the absence of a finisher but now looking at the form of Marcus Stoinis, it can be said that Delhi has overcome this too.

Thousand questions in front of Sunrisers

At the same time, the biggest problem facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is to choose their last XI. After the opening pair of David Warner and Johnny Bairstow, veteran Manish Pandey comes in at number three but after this there is a slight weakness in the team’s batting order. Vijay Shankar did not play in the last match due to back pain. Wriddhiman Saha was given a chance in his place. However, in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he scored 30 runs off 31 balls, which cannot be said enough.

Possible XI

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Norte, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed