In the 26th match of the Indian Premier League being held in the UAE, there was a romp between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Tewatia and Riyag Parag played an important role in Rajasthan’s win in this match. Both got their team out of trouble and won an impossible victory. Tewatia was also adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning innings. During the last over of the match, there was a lot of tension between Teotia and Hyderabad fast bowler Khalil Ahmed, which David Warner himself came in to solve. During this time, many funny photos with her Teotia are becoming viral on social media and funny memes are being made on them.

Let us tell you that this incident happened when Rahul Teotia was at the non-striker end and Khalil was about to throw the second last ball of the match. During this time there was a lot of debate between the two players which was resolved by Hyderabad captain David Warner. On Khalil’s next ball, Ryan Parag hit the Rajasthan Royals with a six and after the match was over, Warner once again reached out to Rahul and talked to him. The funny photos and memes that are being created on the Internet are from this period only. Let’s look at these

Sunrisers scored 158 for four thanks to innings by Manish Pandey (54) and captain David Warner (48), in response to which Rajasthan Royals team took the sixth wicket between Tewatia (45 not out) and Parag (42 not out) 7.5. Thanks to an unbroken partnership of 85 runs in the over, it scored 163 runs for five wickets in 19.5 overs.

