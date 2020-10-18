The IPL on Sunday saw a thrilling battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Neither of the two teams were ready to lose and the match finally ended on a tie, which resulted in a super over after the match. Here Kolkata fast bowler Lockie Fagusan proved his superiority and took two wickets in the first three balls, which gave the team only 3 runs to win. This small goal was easily achieved by Kolkata with the batting of Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan. Hyderabad captain David Warner may have suffered defeat in this match as captain, but during this time he made a record which no foreign player has made till date.

Hyderabad captain David Warner also played an important role in tying this match. In the match, Warner went down to batting at number four instead of opening. The pair of Johnny Bairstow and Kane Williamson gave the team a strong start and shared a 58-run partnership for the first wicket. After this Hyderabad’s innings was shattered. Hyderabad were on the verge of defeat in the death overs, but Warner did not give up and smashed 47 off 33 balls adorned with five fours. It also includes three consecutive fours in the last over from Andre Russell. During his innings, Warner completed his five thousand runs in the IPL. Warner is the first foreign player to do this feat and overall the fourth player. Before him Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have also completed 5000 runs in IPL.

In this match, Kolkata lost the toss, batting first and scored a challenging score of 163 runs due to the batting of young opener Shubman Gill, captain Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. In reply Hyderabad started off well but then Lockie Ferguson got the spell and he took three important runs which enabled Hyderabad to score 163 runs in the scheduled overs and the match was tied. This was the third match of this year’s IPL where the result of the match came in a super over.

