Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has scored his second consecutive half-century in the IPL 2020. On Thursday, he scored 52 runs in 40 balls against Kings XI Punjab. With this, Warner also completed 4900 runs in IPL. Warner has scored the 46th half-century of his IPL career. With this, this Australian batsman has become the only batsman in IPL history to have a record of scoring Fifty Plus 50 times. Warner has also scored a century in the IPL four times.

Score of 50 in every third innings

Warner has scored 4933 runs in 132 matches of IPL, being unbeaten 17 times. He has an average of 42.89 and a strike rate of 141.46. He has studded 46 fifty and four centuries. Warner hits a half-century in every 2.67 innings of the IPL.

After Warner, Virat Kohli’s number comes. Kohli has managed to score 50 plus times in the IPL 42 times. For this, Kohli has played 182 matches. Kohli scores 50 or more in every 4.33 innings of the IPL. Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma have so far achieved the feat of scoring 50 plus 39 times in IPL. Raina collects FIFTY every 4.94 innings and Rohit every 4.97 innings. Apart from this, AB de Villiers has scored 38 times while Shikhar Dhawan has scored 50 or more runs in the IPL 37 times.

Gayle is the most trusted batsman after Warner

Chris Gayle is in the team of Kings XI Punjab in this IPL. However, till now he did not get a chance to play any match. If we talk of consistently good performance, then Gayle is the number one after Warner. Gayle scores 50 or more in every 3.67 innings of IPL. Gayle has registered 4484 runs in 125 IPL matches while he has scored six centuries and 28 half-centuries.

