In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, more than half the matches have been played. This time many millionaire players have disappointed the team a lot with their performance. Kolkata Knight Riders ‘fast bowler Pat Cummins, Kings XI Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell and Chennai Super Kings’ Kedar Jadhav are prominent among them. Australian player Pat Cummins, the most expensive player in the IPL auction, has taken only three wickets in nine matches so far. His performance has also had an impact on the Kolkata team.

Cummins is the most expensive player in IPL auction

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. Even before this, he has played for KKR in IPL 2014. In nine matches, he has taken just three wickets from an economy of 8.42. However, he did well with the bat scoring 126 runs at a strike rate of 161. He scored a half-century against Mumbai Indians. Cummins, who looked dangerous with white and red balls at the international level, failed to make a mark in the IPL.

Apart from Cummins, many players have proved to be laggards in this IPL, on which the franchise had placed crores of rupees.

Glenn Maxwell, Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab has bought Maxwell for auction at Rs 10 crore 75 lakh lakh. The experienced team’s Glenn Maxwell has been unsuccessful both with bat and ball. Kings XI Punjab has to bear the brunt of this. In the current season, Maxwell has scored 90 runs in 10 matches at an average of 15. He has faced 87 balls and has not hit a single six. Apart from bowling 19 overs in IPL, he has managed to take just two wickets.

Kedar Jadhav, Chennai Superkings

Kedar Jadhav was bought by Chennai Superkings for over Rs 8 crore in the auction. Till now, Kedar has scored only 62 runs in five innings. He had scored seven runs in 12 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders which was widely criticized.

Sheldon Cottrell, Kings XI Punjab

The left-arm pacer from West Indies was bought by Kings XI Punjab at auction for Rs 8.5 crore. He has taken only four wickets in six matches played in IPL. During this, he gave 8.8 runs per over. After this performance of Cottrell, the Punjab team made him sit on the bench.

Robin Uthappa, Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa was with the Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time in the IPL, but was dropped by the team last season. Rajasthan Royals showed immediate interest in Uthappa during the auction and bought it for 3 crores. Talking about IPL, he is an experienced opener but this year he did not perform well. Uthappa has been able to score only 128 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 111.

