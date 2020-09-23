In the fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 16 runs. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes in the last over in this match, sparking a debate on social media between his fans and haters. While Dhoni fans believe that ‘Thala’ has returned to its old form, Haters wants to know why Dhoni started hitting sixes after almost losing the match.

CSK needed 36 off the last four balls to win and Dhoni was on strike. Dhoni then changed his bat. Tom Curran was bowling at the time. Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes as he bat changed. In the second six, the ball went beyond the stadium across the road. Dhoni returned not out after scoring 17 off 17 balls. Before the last over, Dhoni was playing 9 runs off 12 balls. CSK needed 38 runs off 6 balls. Dhoni took a single off the first ball and then Ravindra Jadeja took the single on the next ball.

After this, Dhoni changed his bat as well as his attitude. Dhoni then hit back-to-back three sixes. If the fans flocked to these sixes, then the question of Hetters is why Dhoni did not do the same thing earlier in the match. There are some such comments by fans and haters on Dhoni’s three sixes.

Interesting that Dhoni said he hadn’t batted for a while and hence, batted lower. Well, after hitting a couple outside the quarantine zone, he is ready to go up. Look forward. https://t.co/NifW9VeLok – Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2020

MS Dhoni: Require run rate at arrival = 16.26 (103 needed off 38) Scores 9 off 12 balls till the 19th over. Not a single aggressive shot intended. Then, the situation gets to 38 needed off last over. Hits 3 sixes in a row in the last over. What logic? # IPL2020 #CSKvsRR – Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 22, 2020

Dhoni is still Dhoni … 💪🏽

Inspite of the Loss … It was a fun match to watch #CSKvRR #IPL pic.twitter.com/P65zaCAYH1 – Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 22, 2020