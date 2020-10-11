13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) Has suffered another defeat, on Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) Won by 37 runs. This is CSK’s fifth defeat in seven matches. RCB captain Virat Kohli scored 90 not out, on which RCB scored 169 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. In response, CSK team captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) could only manage 132 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. After the match, captain Dhoni’s anger came out on the batsmen and bowlers.

Once again Dhoni changed his look, made fans happy with new hairstyle

Captain Dhoni said, ‘I think the last four overs when we were bowling, everything did not go according to strategy, before that the bowlers had done a good job, we should have finished the innings well. Batting remains a cause of concern for us and it was clearly seen in this match as well. We have to do something about it, we cannot continue to speak like this. It is happening continuously, maybe every time there is a different player, but we have to play on the contrary, you play a big shot, even if you are out. We cannot give up so much runs after 15-16 overs, which puts so much pressure on the lower order batsmen.

IPL 2020: KKR wins KXIP’s jaw in an exciting match

He further said, ‘Our batting seems to be lacking, you can say that after the sixth over, you have to show some power, no matter how much confidence you give to someone, but in the end they have their own plans how to play. . Between 6 and 14 overs, we are not batting according to our strategy. I always told the players to pay attention to the process, when you pay attention to the result of the match before or after, you put extra pressure on yourself. When it comes to bowling, we have shown that we can stop the opposing team on low scores. Either we give a lot in the first six overs or in the last four overs.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli single-handedly against CSK, team registered big win of 37 runs

Dhoni further said, ‘There are many holes in our feet and if we go to fill one, then the water starts to fill the inside of the foot from somewhere else. We have to do something together. Everything has to be worked on in the game, which results. When we get the results, things will change a bit. You have to pay attention to the combination, the number of spinners you are watching and the way the fast bowlers are bowling. We started with five bowlers, but now we have six bowlers, we can do the same in the next match. In that we can swap a foreign bowling or bring an Indian bowler, but the real concern is our batting, where we are not able to do well consistently. We will be more expressive in the coming matches, so that it gets all-out in the 17th over, not keeping wickets till the last.