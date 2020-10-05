Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recovered from three consecutive defeats in the IPL to register a 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. With this win, CSK has reached number six in the points table, while Punjab is ranked eighth at the bottom of the fourth defeat. In this match, Punjab had scored a good 178 runs thanks to the half-century of skipper KL Rahul and the blistering innings of Nicholas Pooran, but the Chennai opener Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis won by 10 wickets with the help of strong innings. Of. Both players added 181 runs for the first wicket. In this match, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni reacted to this special win of 10 wickets of Chennai.

Sakshi shared a photo on her Instagram story showing Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. In its caption, he wrote that, ‘Class Act.’

Watson hit three sixes and 11 fours in his 53-ball innings, while du Plessis faced 53 balls and hit 11 fours and a six. This partnership between Watson and du Plessis is the largest partnership of any wicket for Chennai Super Kings. They left behind Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, who added 159 runs in 2011.

Shane Watson returned to his form with an 83-run knock in this match. Watson was not able to bat well in the last four matches. He was also demanded to be dropped from the team due to poor form. However, Dhoni continued to trust his senior player and made it to the match. Watson also maintained his captain’s confidence and played a match-winning innings. Chennai Super Kings, who reached number six in the point table, will now play their next match against Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

