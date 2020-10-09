The Chennai Super Kings will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. The match between the two teams will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 10). For Chennai Super Kings, who have traveled to the finals in IPL 2019, nothing has been right this season. Due to poor batting in the last over overs against KKR, the team had to lose by 10 runs. Along with this, a lot of questions were raised about Dhoni for sending Kedar Jadhav above Bravo and Jadeja. Some major changes can be seen in the Chennai Super Kings team against Kohli’s RCB. The team can replace Rituraj Gaikwad in place of Kedar Jadhav who have consistently failed with the bat while Josh Hazlewood may also return to the team.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals remind Rajasthan Royals the story of Ashwin-Butler’s manking, fun comments

RCB would like to return to the winning track

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team had lost by 59 runs to Delhi Capitals in their last match. Both batting and bowling of the team flopped badly against Delhi. In such a situation, the team will be desperate to return to the winning track against Chennai. RCB’s team has largely depended on their top-order batsmen, while the team’s bowling in the death overs remains a concern for the team this season. In the last match, the team’s fast bowler Navdeep Saini took 48 runs in 3 overs without any wickets.

See how Ben Stokes spent ‘hard’ 6 days of quarantine at UAE

Head to head record

In the history of the Indian Premier League, 25 matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, out of which Chennai has won in 16 matches, while Kohli’s army has won 8 matches and one match is unseen. Used to be. In 2019, two matches were played between these two teams, in which one win was won by Chennai, while one match was won by RCB. A total of 2 matches were played between the two teams in IPL 2018, in which Chennai team had defeated RCB in both the matches.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Possible XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdat Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj