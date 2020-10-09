Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gifted the victory to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 7 October. In response to the score by 167 runs, CSK had scored 90 runs for one wicket for 10 overs and it seemed that the team would easily register a second successive win, but after that KKR spinners turned the match around. Was. After this defeat of CSK, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has lambasted the team. Veeru said that some CSK batsmen have understood CSK as a government job, do or not do something, you will get salary.

‘DK did what Dhoni has done to the opposing team’

CSK has played six matches so far this season, with the team losing four of them. CSK won the title in 2018 and then reached the final in 2019. KKR had a target of 168 runs to win in front of CSK. In response, CSK’s team could only manage 167 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. In this match, Kedar Jadhav was sent in batting order before Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Jadhav returned 7 not out off 12 balls. Captain Dhoni himself was dismissed for 11 runs off 12 balls. After this match, the captaincy of Dhoni is also being questioned.

KKR vs CSK: Know who was responsible for captain Dhoni’s defeat

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz, ‘This goal should have been achieved, but the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja did not go down well. According to me, some batsmen have considered CSK as a government job, whether you do something or not, you will get your salary. In his show ‘Veeru’s meeting’, Sehwag lambasted Jadhav and called him simply decoration. Apart from this, Sehwag while taunting Jadhav said that he should have received the real Man of the Match award from KKR.