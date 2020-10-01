Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning innings against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the man of the match. After this Rayudu could not play two matches due to hamstring and the team lost two consecutive matches. At the same time, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was also not fully fit in the first three matches and could not play for CSK. Now both these cricketers are fully fit and will be available for selection in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 October.

IPL bio-bubble will have to be heavy, know what may have to be suffered.

Head Coach Stephen Fleming and CEO Kashi Vishwanathan have confirmed that Rayudu and Bravo are fully fit. In such a situation, some major changes can be seen in CSK’s playing XI combination. While Rayudu’s return will strengthen CSK’s batting order, Bravo will strengthen both the batting and bowling departments. CSK won the first match, but after that the team suffered losses against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, so CSK will try its best to return to the winning track.

Fleming explained what the CSK team did in the break of 6 days

Talking about playing XI, the return of Rayudu and Bravo could cut off the cards of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay. Murali Vijay has so far disappointed the team with his performance, while Watson has also not appeared in rhythm. However, there was hardly any change in the bowling department and CSK came into the match with their old bowling attack.

CSK’s probable playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood.