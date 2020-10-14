Chennai Super Kings’ performance in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has not been very special so far. After the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team has registered three wins in 8 matches this season, but the team has lost in 5 matches. Dhoni’s team was in the same position in the third season of IPL played in the year 2010, when the Yellow Army made a tremendous comeback to capture the title of IPL that season.

In both IPL 2010 and IPL 2020, CSK’s position is the same after 8 matches. The team also faced defeat in 5 matches at that time and the team was won in only three matches. Another special thing that is going in the team’s favor is the position of the point table. CSK’s team is currently at number six in the point table, while Kings XI Punjab are at last and Mumbai Indians are at number one. In IPL 2010 too, Chennai’s position was the same after 8 matches at the point table and even then Mumbai was at the top and Punjab at the last. That is, if you go to the figures, Chennai Super Kings can make a strong comeback this season and can win the title of IPL. Which the team has started with a win against Hyderabad.

Chennai had won 4 of the 6 matches remaining after playing 8 matches in 2010 and clinched the IPL Trophy that year with a place in the playoffs. However, to replicate that history, the CSK team also needs to work on its shortcomings. The batsmen of the team have to understand their responsibility and give a good start to Shane Watson and Fife Duplesey, that year too, the team opener Murali Vijay scored 456 runs in 14 matches. Not only the batsmen, the bowlers of the team will also have to show their stamina in the performance, as on the slowing pitches of UAE, Chennai spinners can make the biggest contribution in reversing the fortunes of the team.