In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Virender Sehwag has come up with a show – ‘Veeru’s Meet’, in which he reviews and previews every match. Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. In the review of this match, Sehwag strongly praised Dhoni’s captaincy. He described Dhoni as ‘Gabbar’ and said that only one person can save any team from him and he is Dhoni himself. Apart from this, Sehwag also praised Dhoni’s captaincy and strategy.

IPL 2020: Dhoni reached this number in terms of hitting the longest six

Sehwag praised the decision to send Sam Curran in this match to open the innings and then also praised the approach of CSK batsmen. On this show, Sehwag said that it seemed as if Dhoni had told the batsmen that if they came after eating the ball, they would not get food. Apart from this, Sehwag also praised Dhoni’s strategy during the match and said that Dhoni’s experience makes him different and he has not cooked his hair in the sun. Apart from praising Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni and Sam Curran, Sehwag also praised Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson. He said that Williammason’s condition was such in this match, as if he sat alone to do the homework of the whole class. See what Sehwag said in ‘Veeru’s meeting’

Dhoni got angry after giving wide, umpire immediately decided to change

Dhoni set Rayudu’s fielding position, reached the next ball – VIDEO

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Seven Sam Curran of Faf du Plessy opened the innings in this match. CSK scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson 42 and Ambati Rayudu scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 not out off 10 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan took two wickets each. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Ken Williamson hit an innings of 57 runs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each, while Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur dismissed one each.