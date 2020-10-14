Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) Sunrisers Hyderabad He scored 21 runs off 13 balls against. Dhoni hit a great six off T. Natarajan, but then he was dismissed on his own ball as well. As soon as Natarajan Dhoni was dismissed, a post about him on social media started to become viral. R. Ashwin had taken an interview with Natarajan, in which he asked which batsman’s wicket would he consider to be the biggest achievement, in response to which he took Dhoni’s name.

Sehwag told Dhoni, ‘Gabbar’, said – hair is not white in the sun

Siddharth Srinivas wrote on Twitter, ‘Natarajan got Dhoni’s wicket. He told R Ashwin in an interview that this is a wicket he wants to take. Sharing this tweet, Ashwin wrote, ‘Well done Natarajan, special moment for you.’ Ashwin is playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin has also played for CSK and captained Kings XI Punjab. Natarajan took 41 runs and two wickets in four overs against CSK. Apart from Dhoni, he showed Shane Watson the path of the pavilion.

After the match, Dhoni put ‘class’ of SRH players, photo-video viral

This was CSK’s third win in this IPL. The team is now in sixth position with six points. Sunrisers Hyderabad also have six points in their account, but the team is in fifth position on the basis of better net runs. Mumbai Indians are on top with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals also have 10 points on their account, but the team is in second place on the basis of net runrate. Royal Challengers Bangalore are third with 10 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at number four with eight points.

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Seven Sam Curran of Faf du Plessy opened the innings in this match. CSK scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson 42 and Ambati Rayudu scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 not out off 10 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan took two wickets each. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Ken Williamson hit an innings of 57 runs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each, while Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur dismissed one each.