In the 29th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad team by 20 runs while performing brilliantly. CSK was the hero of this victory all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who first played an important role in the team’s victory from both bat and ball. Jadeja batting 25 runs in just 10 balls, while in bowling, he took the wicket of Johnny Bairstow for just 21 runs in 3 overs. Due to this performance, he was selected as the man of the match. Jadeja said that he is very happy to contribute to the team’s victory and is working on his own shortcomings.

Jadeja said after the match, ‘Be very happy after giving good performance from both bat and ball. I was backing myself and was not thinking of hitting any shot beforehand, I was trying to hit it by looking at the ball. The pitch was very slow, due to which I was trying to bowl in all three stumps and was not giving room to the batsmen in any way. The pitch was quite difficult to bat on. I try to contribute fully with my fielding and whenever I do fielding, I try to get a good runout or catch for the team.

Chennai registered their third win of the season in this match played in Dubai. Captain Dhoni won the toss in this match and decided to bat first and landed Sam Curran for the opening. Dhoni’s decision was the right one and Sam Curran batted hard, scoring 31 runs in 21 balls. However, Fife Duplecy could not do much in this match and was bowled on the very first ball. Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41) partnered 81 runs for the third wicket to take the team to a respectable score. In the last overs, captain Dhoni (21) and Jadeja (25) batted well, bringing the team to a strong total of 167 runs in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 168 runs, Hyderabad’s team could only manage 147 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In the bowling for CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Karan Sharma took two wickets each.