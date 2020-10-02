IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH 14th Match Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday. Chennai Super Kings, who started their IPL 2020 season with a win against Mumbai, have lost against Delhi Capital (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their two previous matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has won by 15 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match. Earlier, Hyderabad lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Where on one side Sunrisers would like to maintain the winning rhythm. At the same time, Chennai would like to return to the winning track. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The command of Hyderabad is in the hands of David Warner, while the captain of Chennai is MS Dhoni. The competition is expected to be tough and thorn collision. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played on 2 October, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be on Disney + Hotstar.

Team of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shrivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed / Siddharth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Fof du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nagidi / Dwayne Bravo

