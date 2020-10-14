In the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, no big innings has been taken off the bat of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) yet, but now he is old I am seen returning. Dhoni was out for 21 off 13 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, during which he hit two fours and a six. Dhoni hit a 102-meter-long six, which has gone viral on social media. Dhoni looked aggressive as soon as he came on the field in this innings and did not take much ball to set.

Dhoni had said only after the loss in the last match that we have to change our ways and it is better that you go out without eating the ball. Even though Dhoni did not score much runs in this match, but he has given a glimpse that in the coming matches, his bat can see a great innings. Apart from this, Dhoni has also changed his batting order. For the last few matches, he has come to bat at number four, number five, while in the opening matches of IPL 2020 he came to bat at number seven. The longest six of this season was planted by Nicholas Pooran, who was 106 meters tall. Dhoni is at number four this year in terms of scoring the longest six. Joffra Archer is at second place with a 105 meter long six, while Puran is once again at number three, who also hit a six meter 105 meter long. Dhoni is at number four with a 102-meter-long six, while Shane Watson is at number five with a 101-meter-long six.

Dhoni hit a great six off T Natarajan, though he was bowled out for the same fast bowling. Dhoni returned to the pavilion by giving a catch to Kane Williamson in the wake of a big shot. Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Seven Sam Curran of Faf du Plessy opened the innings in this match. CSK scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson 42 and Ambati Rayudu scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 not out off 10 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan took two wickets each. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Ken Williamson hit an innings of 57 runs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each, while Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur dismissed one each.