new Delhi: Today in the Indian Premier League, an important match is being played between Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sunrisers Hyderabad led by David Warner. In this match, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Chennai have reached Dubai after losing their previous match, while the Hyderabad team is strong due to victory in the last match. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In this match, Chennai Super Kings have made three major changes in their team. Murali Vijay, Rituraj and Josh Hazlewood have been dropped, while Shardul Thakur, Dwyane Bravo and Ambati Rayudu have been included in the squad. The Hyderabad captain has not made any changes in his team in this match.

Both teams have lost two matches

The Chennai Super Kings team, which started the IPL 2020 with a win against Mumbai, has lost against Delhi Capital and Rajasthan Royals in the previous matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their last match against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Earlier Hyderabad had to face defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In such a situation, both teams will try hard to win in this match, so that they can improve their position in the table.

Playing eleven of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, T. Natarajan, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar and Sam Kurain.