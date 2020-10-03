In the Indian Premier League season 13, Dhoni’s team is not taking the name of the problems being reduced. Chennai Sur Kings lost by 8 runs in the match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 19-year-old young batsman Priyam Garg scored an unbeaten 51, losing five wickets in 20 overs to score 164 runs. CSK never appeared to be approaching this goal and in the end the team could only score 157 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. This is CSK’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Encouraged by the win in the last match, David Warner chose to bat first before winning the toss. Warner’s decision seemed to prove to be wrong in the first over itself. Deepak Chahar gave the team the wicket of Johnny Bairstow (0) in the first over with his inswing.

Thakur bowled Manish Pandey (29) in the eighth over and saw Hyderabad score 47/2. The same thing happened to Warner (28) of Hyderabad and he too could not take his good start long. On the ball of Piyush Chawla, du Plessis caught a wonderful catch on his boundary. Hyderabad got another blow on the next ball.

Due to a misunderstanding with young batsman Priyam, Rayudu and Dhoni jointly dismissed Kane Williamson (9). Priyam then paid the mistake for a half-century inning. In the end he understood his responsibility and gave the team a respectable score. Abhishek Sharma also played a good innings with him, hitting four fours and a six in 24 balls. Priyam and Abhishek shared a 77-run partnership.

Young batsman Priyam Garg scored an unbeaten 51, losing five wickets in 20 overs to score 164 runs. According to Hyderabad’s bowling, this score was good which she could defend and she did the same.

Dhoni’s innings did not work

Chennai, however, did not get a good start. He lost his four wickets for 42 runs – Shane Watson (1), Ambati Rayudu (8) and Faf du Plessis (22), Kedar Jadhav (3). From here, Jadeja and Dhoni kept the team in the match by sharing 72 runs, but both of these efforts could not reach the end.

Chennai needed 63 runs in the last three overs. Jadeja scored his first IPL half-century but was dismissed on the fourth ball of the 18th over. Sam Quraine (15 not out), who came in his place, hit a six as soon as he arrived. Shocked Hyderabad in the next over as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his most experienced bowler and death over specialist, got hurt while throwing the second ball of the 19th over and he went out.

28 runs were required in the last over. Warner did not have options, so he gave this over to young Abdul Samad. He put the first ball wide on which the fours went. Five runs came on this ball. Now 23 runs were required from six balls. On the fifth ball, Dhoni got a four, Dhoni took a run on the third ball and gave the strike to Kuran. Kurain also took a run and Chennai needed 15 runs off two balls which were not scored.

Ravindra Jadeja played an innings of 50 and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 47, but these two innings proved to be insufficient to break the CSK defeat.

