The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has not been very special yet. The team has won just three of the first eight matches, while they have lost five times. CSK played their 8th match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on Tuesday and won by 20 runs. After this match, the team’s head coach Stephen Fleming said that it was very important to change the strategy, because the team was continuously losing in the same way.

The biggest change in the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the introduction of Sam Curran as the opener and Fleming said the move provided the necessary rhythm for CSK’s innings. Curran scored 31 off 21 balls. Fleming said after the match, ‘We kept Sam ready to bat in every innings. We thought that instead of following the old pattern, we should give more chances to one and so we sent Sam in top order. He said, ‘We gave our batsmen a chance to play freely. It’s a good thing that Sam gave the innings an early rhythm. We wanted to do something different because we lost all the matches in the same situation.

On Saturday’s match against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, Fleming said, “We cannot be a perfect team”. We need to find ways to bring in new players who can make a difference that day. Shane Watson had to bat at number three as Curran made his innings debut, but Fleming called it the right strategy. He said, ‘Shane is a very experienced player. In front of the swing bowlers, he can adopt an aggressive attitude in the second round of the powerplay.