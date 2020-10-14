Indian Premier League CSK vs SRH: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday. During this match, there was an incident, which has now sparked debate. In fact, once during the match, the umpire almost lifted his hand to give a hint of a wide ball, but MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni), the captain of the wicketkeeping Chennai Super Kings, looked angrily towards the umpire and the umpire changed his decision. gave. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was also disappointed on this. This video is now becoming very viral on social media. While Dhoni Haters is trolling him, Dhoni fans have come out in his support.

On social media, tweets are being seen both in favor and against Dhoni. The debate between some of Dhoni’s fans and herters –

Actually it was NOT a wide ball,

Ball crossed above the bat.

Wide is made as an area where batsman can’t reach – here he reached there so it’s a fair delivery.

So Don’t Blame Dhoni.#Umpire #Dhoni #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/1DOukeJnGB – Ram Rj (@ RanjithRamajay4) October 13, 2020

Pic 1: Virat Kohli bullying umpire 😡

Pic 2: Dhoni inviting umpire for bday party 🙂 #Dhoni #Umpire #wide pic.twitter.com/eL5dtOFQfy – Mohammed Yousuf (@ mdzak34) October 13, 2020

Shardul was looking at the umpire too, dosent mean that umpire was only looking at dhoni, shardul even went up to talk to unpire but you guys will not see that lol – Mohammed Adnan (@ Mohamme10134639) October 13, 2020

Csk haters after seeing this: dhoni fixer h.😏

.

So, everyone: Get ur self right that it was a clear ball. The batsman was shuffling and ball went down his bat.

Dhoni just showed his disappointment on #Umpire decision, it was just an appeal. For which he did not gave it a wide. pic.twitter.com/GWSHSAUbSl – Harivansh singh (@ HarryOnce3) October 13, 2020

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Seven Sam Curran of Faf du Plessy opened the innings in this match. CSK scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson 42 and Ambati Rayudu scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 not out off 10 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan took two wickets each. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Ken Williamson hit an innings of 57 runs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each, while Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur dismissed one each.