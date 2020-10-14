In the 29th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad team by 20 runs while performing brilliantly. In this match, Dhoni’s best captaincy was seen, for which he is known. Dhoni got Sam Curran to open in this match and during the bowling, he got just one over off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The CSK captain was seen making frequent changes to the fielding position. Meanwhile, he changed the fielding position of Ambati Rayudu before throwing a ball and the next ball went straight to Rayudu. This video of Dhoni’s sensible captaincy is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Actually, this incident happened in the second over of the innings when Sam Curran was bowling. Before the fifth ball of the over was bowled, Dhoni asked Ambati Rayudu, who was fielding on the extra cover, to be a little more to the side and said that the ball would come to the side. As Sam Curran bowled the fifth ball, Johnny Bairstow played it straight towards Rayudu. This video is going viral on social media and people are praising this clever captaincy of Dhoni.

And here’s the video. Rayudu was asked to be alert and expect a short past him, more to his left as well. And it did happen. Excellent reader of the game, MS Dhoni! https://t.co/aeJXxHd7TL – Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 13, 2020

In this match played in Dubai, the team of Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first and for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs due to innings of Sam Curran (31), Shane Watson (42), Ambati Rayudu (41). 167 runs scored. Chasing this goal, Hyderabad’s team lost their wickets at frequent intervals and the team could only manage 147 runs after losing 8 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja performed all-round for Chennai, playing 25 runs in 10 balls and also took a wicket for 21 runs in 3 overs, due to which he was selected as the man of the match. Chennai have now won 3 out of 8 matches, while the team has lost in 5 matches. The team’s next match will be from Delhi Capitals on Saturday (17 October).