In the 29th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad team by 20 runs while performing brilliantly. CSK’s team played excellent cricket in this match, both the batsmen and bowlers of the team played their roles very well. Dhoni is considered extremely calm as a captain, he is rarely seen upset or angry in any situation, but in the match played against Hyderabad, Dhoni was overshadowed by the umpire’s decision during one over of the innings. The umpire later changed his decision.

Actually, this incident happened in the 19th over of the innings when Shardul Thakur was bowling for CSK’s team. While Shardul was attempting to throw a wide yorker outside the off stump, his first ball was called wide by the umpire, but Shardul did not change his line and bowled the next ball as well. The umpire raised his hand to give this ball too wide, but Dhoni, standing behind the wicket, got angry after seeing this decision coming from the umpire, after which the umpire withdrew both his hands raised to give his wide. And called the ball right. This video is becoming quite viral on social media.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Chennai Super Kings team scored 167 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the excellent innings of Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42). Hyderabad team was able to score 147 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo and Karan Sharma took two wickets each for CSK. This is Chennai’s third win in 8 matches under Dhoni’s captaincy, while Hyderabad have suffered their fifth defeat of the season.