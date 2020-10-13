Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will have to win today if they want to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. Today, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a do or die match for Chennai Super Kings. Three-time champions and last-time runners-up Chennai have lost five out of seven matches so far. He is currently seventh in the point table.

Chennai needs to focus on batting

Chennai opener Shane Watson and Faf Duplessis performed well in the top order but the middle order will now have to show better. After the relentless performance of Kedar Jadhav, Chennai dropped him in the last match and replaced him with Narayan Jagadishan who scored 33 runs from 28 balls. Sam Curren, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also failed to bat. Dhoni has also not been able to score as fast as expected. The captain also later admitted that if he wants to win the match further, the batsmen will have to perform better.

Dhoni said, “Batting is a matter of little concern.” We need to do something about it. ”In bowling, Deepak Chahar and Jadeja have been influential so far. Bravo’s return balanced the team but Karen, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma need to perform well. In this match, Dhoni’s team will also try to avenge the seven-run defeat suffered by Sunrisers in the previous match.

Sunrisers bowling became weak side

The condition of Sunrisers is also not very good. He has won three out of seven matches and is fifth in the table. The five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would have hurt the team as they kept a good control over the match after scoring 158 for four. The bowling is not a concern for Sunrisers as Johnny Bairstow, captain David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are consistently scoring well and are ready to take responsibility. Bowling has emerged as its weak side.

Sunrisers bowling has weakened after losing to fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and yorker specialist T Natarajan have bowled well on his behalf. But Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and youngster Abhishek Sharma have proved to be a weak link in his bowling unit.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan and Karn Sharma.

Potential playing eleven of Hyderabad

David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2020: De Villiers hits a skyscraper six, hits the ball passing the car on the road, see VIDEO

IPL 2020: Kohli tells de Villiers ‘super human’, Karthik said – AB is difficult to stop