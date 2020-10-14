On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings registered their third win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs. This was CSK’s third win in eight matches, after this victory, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that getting two points was very important. Apart from this, Dhoni also gave a suggestion about the point table. Dhoni said after the match that the point table would be automatically fixed by winning the match, there is no point in paying attention to it.

IPL 2020: Dhoni reached this number in terms of hitting the longest six

Dhoni said after the match, ‘I think it matters that you got two points. We did well, it was a match that was close to ‘perfect’. A couple overs could have been a little better but the match was good. We can improve a lot, but we are fine now. ‘ He said, ‘If you keep winning the match, the point table will also be fine. There is no point in looking at the point table, but we will again see what we can improve. The important thing is not to hide anything because you have won the match. Dhoni said that his fast bowlers implemented the strategy well which gave the team an advantage.

Sehwag told Dhoni, ‘Gabbar’, said – hair is not white in the sun

On the question asked about the target, he said, ‘I usually assess the score according to the first six overs. Much depended on the fast bowlers. We needed to execute the strategy well and they did. ‘ Dhoni said, ‘Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us and you need such an all-rounder. He strikes the ball well, he can play at bat in the upper order and he plays the spinners well. If you need a rhythm, he can give us 15 to 45 runs. I think as the tournament progresses, it will become more comfortable in death bowling.