Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the 29th match of the 13th season (IPL2020) of the Indian Premier League. Hyderabad have suffered their fifth defeat of this season. Chasing the target of 168 runs given by CSK, the Hyderabad team could manage only 147 runs after losing 8 wickets. Team captain David Warner looked very disappointed in the defeat and attributed the lack of proper team combination to be a major reason for the defeat.

David Warner said after the defeat against CSK, ‘The wicket was very slow. I think we needed another batsman here. We tried to deep take the game. It is not easy to cross a large boundary. We have to go back and work on our shortcomings. I think the score of 160 was a very good score on this pitch, but the score above it was quite difficult to chase. Having 6, 7 bowlers in the team definitely helps a lot. Playing against swing bowlers is a difficult task. Batting in Powerplay is a challenge, but you need to attack the bowlers. We have to understand the pitch in the upcoming matches and pick the team accordingly. Given the depth of our team and batting, we are somehow being short. The position of the point table becomes quite full in the middle. You have to beat the best team to get into the top. We are going to play against the great teams of this season in the coming days, I and my team are fully prepared for this challenge.

In this match played in Dubai, Hyderabad team included spin bowler Shahbaz Nadeem in place of young player Abhishek Sharma, due to which the team clearly missed a batsman in the last over. Captain David Warner could not do anything special with the bat himself in this match, he was dismissed by Sam Curran’s ball after scoring just 9 runs. The Sunrisers team has played 8 matches so far this season in which the team has lost 5 and won 3 matches. The team’s next match will be played against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (October 18) in Abu Dhabi.