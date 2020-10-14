On Tuesday (October 13) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) won by 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH). In this match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is getting much praise for his captaincy and strategy. Something happened after the match, whose videos and photos are being shared widely on social media and Dhoni is being praised a lot. After the match, Dhoni had a long chat with the young cricketers of SRH.

Sehwag told Dhoni, ‘Gabbar’, said – hair is not white in the sun

Thala @msdhoni is intense on the field but off it, he always shares his knowledge and wisdom with the younger bunch. 4 # Dream11IPL #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/9TJTw7WLNx – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dhoni gave some tips to SRH young cricketers including Prami Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem. A video has been shared from the official page of the Indian Premier League, in which Dhoni is seen interacting with these cricketers. Dhoni has been seen giving him batting tips. Sharing these pictures, people wrote that this is the real ‘sports spirit’. Dhoni has been seen giving tips to young cricketers after IPL matches before this and he has started doing more than that for the last few years.

CSK vs SRH: Fans-haters battle over Dhoni-Umpire contravention

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Seven Sam Curran of Faf du Plessy opened the innings in this match. CSK scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson 42 and Ambati Rayudu scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 not out off 10 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan took two wickets each. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Ken Williamson hit an innings of 57 runs. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each, while Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur dismissed one each.