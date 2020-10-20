Former Team India cricketer K Srikkanth has fiercely beaten Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals, RR on Monday, after which CSK’s hopes of reaching the playoffs are seen to be completely over. Srikanth did not like anything special about what Dhoni said after the CSK defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni said after the match that the young cricketers were not given much opportunities because they might not have seen that much spark, to which Srikanth said, did Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav see the spark?

With CSK’s team currently on the verge of dropping out of the playoffs, Dhoni said that CSK’s team selection lacked spark among the young cricketers and because of this they did not find a place in the team. On India Today, Srikanth said, ‘I do not agree with Dhoni’s point at all. I do not agree with the process, process…. You are talking about the process, but the team selection process itself is wrong. A cricketer like Jagadishan … You are saying that there is no spark in youth, Kedar Jadhav has a spark? Piyush Chawla sparked? This is all nonsense, I will not accept these answers from them today. In the process, CSK’s tournament journey will end.

Srikanth said, “By saying that now he will give a chance to young cricketers … leave, Jagadishan showed a spark.” Jagadishan got a place in the team in place of Kedar Jadhav and in his debut match, he scored 33 runs with the help of four fours off 28 balls. After this, he again sat on the bench. Srikanth said, ‘Karn Sharma was getting some wickets, even though he has proved to be expensive. The match was over after Piyush Chawla was attacked. Dhoni is a great cricketer, no doubt, but I will not accept his excuse that the ball was not flipping.

CSK’s team could only manage 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 not out off 30 balls. Apart from these two, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took one wicket each. In response, the Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to make the match their name. Butler notched 70 off 48 balls. Apart from this, captain Steve Smith returned not out after scoring 26 runs. Rajasthan Royals had lost three wickets for 28 runs, but after that Butler and Smith together gave the team a great win.